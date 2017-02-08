Undesirable impact

No one knows what that can do.

Dark history

The polio vaccine doled out between 1955 and 1963 was contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40) from monkey kidney cells used to produce the vaccine. It's been linked to the growing epidemic of cancer.

In 2007, Merck & Company, Inc. recalled 1.2 million doses of Hib vaccines due to contamination with bacteria called cereus, a potentially lethal food-poisoning bug.

In 2009, more than 40,000 doses of a meningitis C vaccine for babies were withdrawn from the British market when they were found to be contaminated with blood-poisoning bacteria, S aureus.

In 2010, deep sequence analysis of eight different live attenuated virus vaccines revealed unexpected viral sequences in three of them: retrovirus avian leukosis was found in a measles vaccine, a virus similar to simian retrovirus was identified in Rotateq anti-diarrhea vaccine developed by CDC consultant Paul Offit, and the entire genome sequence of porcine cirovirus1 was found in Rotarix leading the FDA to suspend the rotavirus vaccine.

In 2014, The US Food and Drug Administration ordered GlaxoSmithKline to review the manufacturing operation of its flu vaccine when it found microbiological contamination of products purporting to be sterile.

In 2013, Merck & Company, Inc. recalled one batch of Gardasil when glass particles were discovered in several phials.

Recently it was reported that Sanofi Pasteur refused to recall its ActHIB vaccine for babies, even though it knew it was contaminated with glass shards. The FDA didn't object.

Clear and present danger

Dangerous unintended toxins are in every one of the vaccines tested in this investigation