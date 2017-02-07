© Mark Garlick/University of Warwick



The white dwarf pulsar has eluded astronomers for over half a century.

-- thanks to research by the University of Warwick.Professors Tom Marsh and Boris Gänsicke of the University of Warwick's Astrophysics Group, with Dr David Buckley from the South African Astronomical Observatory, have identified the staras the first white dwarf version of a pulsar -- objects found in the 1960s and associated with very different objects called neutron stars.contains a rapidly spinning, burnt-out stellar remnant called a white dwarf, which lashes its neighbour -- a red dwarf -- with powerful beams of electrical particles and radiation,The latest research establishes that the lash of energy from AR Sco is-- much like a particle accelerator -- something which is totally unique in the known universe.AR Sco lies in the380 light-years from Earth, a close neighbour in astronomical terms. The white dwarf inand is in a 3.6 hour orbit with a cool star one third the mass of the Sun.With anAR Sco produces lighthouse-like beams of radiation and particles, which lash across the face of the cool star, a red dwarf.As the researchers previously discovered, this powerful light house effect accelerates electrons in the atmosphere of the red dwarf toin similar types of binary stars.The distance between the two stars is around 1.4 million kilometres -- which is three times the distance between the Moon and the Earth.Professor Tom Marsh comments, "The new data show that AR Sco's light is highly polarised, showing that the, and a dead ringer for similar behaviour seen from the more traditional neutron star pulsars."Professor Boris Gänsicke comments, "AR Sco is like a gigantic dynamo: a magnet, size of the Earth, with a field that is ~10.000 stronger than any field we can produce in a laboratory, and it is rotating every two minutes. This generates an enormous electric current in the companion star, which then produces the variations in the light we detect."The latest research, 'Polarimetric evidence of a white dwarf pulsar in the binary system AR Scorpii', is published in Nature Astronomy.