© USGS
Two magnitude 3.2 earthquakes struck near Angwin in Napa County on Monday morning, February 6, 2017 at 6:02 and 6:08 AM.
The United States Geological Survey reports two preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquakes struck near Angwin in Napa County on Monday morning.

The first quake hit at 6:02 AM at a depth of 7 kilometers. A second quickly followed at 6:08 AM at a depth of 8 kilometers.

There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake is available on the USGS event page.

