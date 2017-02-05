Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Today we're interviewing Sheikh Khaled Tantoush, one of Libya's most well-known Imams. Tantoush was released last month by militias in Misrata, following his 5 years and 3 months' imprisonment without trial. An outspoken leader against radical Islam, and for the Libyan people, Tantoush was tortured by the same foreign mercenaries that invaded and destroyed Libya under the support and guidance of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and other Western and Gulf State leaders. His last act of service before his arrest in 2011 was to wash Muammar Gaddafi's wounds in preparation for his burial.Welcomed back to his home in Tripoli by thousands of people, Sheikh Tantoush is another link in the chain of hope for the Libyan people as they cleanse their country of the evil that befell it, and return it back to peace and stability. He is joining us today to speak the truth about what happened in Libya these past 6 years, the criminals who destroyed his country, and to tell the truth about Libya and its people.Jim & JoAnne Moriarty - who we've had on a couple of times previously - will be joining us to today to introduce us to this extraordinary man.01:40:39