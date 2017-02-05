The southern Kandahar province has also received an

Sunday declared a public holiday as unprecedented snowfall blocks roads, delays domestic and international flights. The unprecedented snow in a decade has led to the closure of main highways leaving many people stranded, out of power and other supplies. A high-level meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani directed the concerned officials and departments to be on their toes in response to the harsh winter. According to the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the extraordinary snowfall has particularly affected Badakhshan province. Syed Abdul Humayun Dehqaan, head of the Badakhshan chapter of the NDMA, told Anadolu Agency heavy snowfall in Maimy and Yaran districts of the province has claimed 18 lives and has left 12 people critically injured. The heavy snowstorm has also closed roads in Paktya, Khost, Parwan, Sar-i-Pul, Jawzjan, Bamyan, Daikundi, Paktika and Ghazni provinces as well. Seven casualties have been confirmed in the southeastern provinces while at least six people have reportedly died in the northwest on Sunday. Four main road links between the capital Kabul and the rest of the country are literally closed for traffic due to thick layers of snow. Number of heavy goods carriers and public transport have been stranded on the Salang Pass which connects capital Kabul to nine provinces in the north. Blockages have also occurred on the Kabul-Kandahar link of the AH1 Ring Road. Piles of snow on the runway of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport also delayed a number of domestic and international flights. "So far the rescue workers have recovered nine bodies and efforts are under way to retrieve more," said district official Syed Maghferat Shah. The snow wreaked havoc on major roads in Afghanistan, including the Kabul-Kandahar Highway, where police and soldiers had to rescue around 250 cars and buses trapped by the storm, said Jawid Salangi, a spokesman for Ghazni province, where as much as two metres of new snow was reported. "Some people were carried to local residents' houses and some to military and police checkpoints," he said, noting that officials expected the road to reopen quickly. "Fortunately we arrived on time and there is not a single causality." The southern Kandahar province has also received unprecedented snowfall in over two decades, according to police general Rajab Salangi, who oversees the area. "It will remain blocked until the snow is cleared from the main road, facilities are provided and it is safe to travel," he said.