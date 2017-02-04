Earth Changes
Shallow 5.8 magnitude quake shakes St Lucia and other islands
Caribbean360
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 20:58 UTC
The quake occurred around 3:54 p.m. at a depth of 20 km, 120 km northeast of the capital, Castries; 73 km northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique; and 93 km east-southeast of Roseau, Dominica, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).
St. Lucia's National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries although the tremor appeared to have been felt islandwide.
And the SRC said people living in Antigua, Martinique, St Vincent and St Lucia also reported feeling the shaking.
"Very strong at Morne Fortune at about 3:53 pm. Doors at side entrance were rattling quite loudly. Made a dash for cover under a desk," one Facebook user in St Lucia wrote on the SRC's page.
"Felt it at Whitchurch, Dominica. Lasted long and it was a strong shake. My mum in La Plaine said she heard the rumbling approaching," another wrote.
Earlier in the day, there were two other small quakes in the region that seemed to have gone unnoticed.
At 1 a.m., one occurred west of Tobago. Preliminary data from the SRC was that it had a magnitude of 3.7 and depth of 23 km.
Then, around 8:08 a.m., a 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 31 km northeast of Basseterre, St Kitts; 91 km northwest of St. John's, Antigua; and 181 km northwest of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, at a depth of 83 km.
If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed.
Recent Comments
Trump will demand a weaker dollar, the Fed won't give it to him, and ultimately, the global economy will start to see the dollar as a risky...
"Quite surprising" that U.S. slapped close ally with travel ban. I suppose that when the U.S. were bombing your country back in 1991 that was...
How wonderful. And before anyone knows it some microbe engineered to produce insect repellant or pesticide from corn or wheat will escape its...
The U.S economy is too damaged to be fixed...Really ? Ignorance isn't bliss , but it can be depressing at times. If the entire U.S. wealth was to...
Well . . . as more and more evidence based information is gathered, we continue to realize the fundamental value of a good night's sleep. The...
