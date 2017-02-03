Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response now investigating. Officials say the whale was found near HRBT. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MXHESNDErG



— Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) February 2, 2017

A juvenile humpback whale was found dead and floating Thursday near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, according to Virginia Aquarium spokesman Matt Klepeisz.The whale was spotted at 7:30 a.m. at the north island of the HRBT, and the Army Corps of Engineers towed it to Craney Island.The aquarium's Stranding Response Team was dispatched to help, Klepeisz said.The team was performing an examination Thursday afternoon and is expected to perform a necropsy today.The examination appeared to show the whale had been struck by a large propeller. It's not certain that was the cause of death, Klepeisz said.The whale was 33 feet and weighed about 10,000 pounds.