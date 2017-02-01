President Trump will continue to enforce President Obama's 2014 executive order protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination while working as federal contractors, the White House announced Tuesday."President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election," the White House announced in a statement. "," it said.Rumors have spread for the last few days that Trump was set to issue some sort of anti-LGBTQ executive order, but the White House has not indicated any such order is upcoming. Press secretary Sean Spicer declined to discuss those rumors during the White House press briefing on Monday.