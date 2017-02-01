Puppet Masters
Trump to enforce LGBT anti-discrimination executive order
Washington Examiner
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 17:26 UTC
"President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election," the White House announced in a statement. "The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression," it said.
The order was the first time the federal government issued explicit protections for federal workers based on their gender identity. Rumors have spread for the last few days that Trump was set to issue some sort of anti-LGBTQ executive order, but the White House has not indicated any such order is upcoming. Press secretary Sean Spicer declined to discuss those rumors during the White House press briefing on Monday.
Comment: In just over a week Trump is squeezing big pharma, has scrapped the US role in TTP, is seeking a stabilizing position with Russia and Syria, and now he's defending LGBT rights. He's done more for so-called leftist causes in this short time than Obama did in eight years. But these are just 'one-offs', and he's a brutal fascist dictator. Got it?
Reader Comments
Latest News
Trump to enforce LGBT anti-discrimination executive order
Quote of the Day
Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind. War will exist until that distant day when the conscientious objector enjoys the same reputation and prestige that the warrior does today. Never have the nations of the world had so much to lose, or so much to gain. Together we shall save our planet, or together we shall perish in its flames.
Recent Comments
Everything on Earth eats and is eaten by something else, but ultimately everything is eaten by the planet. Re-Re-Re-Re-post: Fletcher Prouty - The...
There is a belief, known as Gaia, that regards the planet as a personality in her own right. Just as a person can generate new blood, so can the...
Help help I'm being oppressed!
I will just say this, Ohio has a history, ( recent ) of authoritative abuses. I could add links but well, do the research on your own.
I somehow like the tweet. It is actually pro-Trump (not that I am pro-Trump, but rather anti-anti-Trump).
Trump to enforce LGBT anti-discrimination executive orderPresident Trump will continue to enforce President Obama's 2014 executive order protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination while working as federal contractors, the White House announced Tuesday....