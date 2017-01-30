© Courtney Fowler
Taralee Orchard's apricot harvest was a seventh of the normal size crop after the unseasonally wet spring.
Australian crop losses mount from cold and wet conditions across the agricultural belt. Although the BOM head meteorologists had forecast never ending drought. Which has turned out to be the opposite with record floods across the country this year. Additionally new ACORN data sets show Australia has remained the same temperature as 1920.


