Public perception of wolves has fluctuated enormously over time. In antiquity, wolves were widely beloved."Apollo takes pleasure in the wolf," said historian Aelian in about 200 A.D."That is why, at Delphi (in Greece), a bronze wolf statue is set up."Over time, the image of the wolf has become somewhat tarnished. In North America, public opinion is split between those who admire wolves and those who despise them. There does not seem to be any middle ground, no compromise.Historically, negative public opinion has been galvanized by Aesop fables, such as "The boy who cried wolf" and "The wolf and the lamb." In Grimms' Fairy Tales, a wolf eats Little Red Riding Hood's grandmother and then tries to ambush Little Red herself.In "The wolf and seven young kids," a wolf kills and eats seven young goats, but they are liberated alive from the wolf's stomach by a resourceful mother goat.In "The Three Little Pigs," a wolf kills and eats two pigs, but the third captures the wolf and kills it in boiling water.Wolf-admirers stress the animal's good qualities, but there is a dark side to wolf behaviour and it seems to be worsening. Wolves are becoming habituated to humans, losing their natural fear. The result has been an intensifying frequency of wolf attacks on humans.and 12 instances of attacks by rabid wolves.Wildlife biologists suggest that outdoor enthusiasts use extreme caution in areas known to be inhabited by wolves,Wolves naturally prefer to hunt quarry that are larger than themselves.Source: Orillia Today