© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Japan blanketed by sea effect snow so intense that it is creating wind vortices off the islands in the East China Sea. Tottori Prefecture received a full years worth of snow in one day. Highways cut, millions of people stranded, power outages and in Hokkaido ski resorts closed due to too much snow. North Korea is upgrading its agriculture and Honey oranges out of China ripen six weeks late, no demand now that Chinese New Year is passing.


