Two school pupils died today after being struck by lightning while at an assembly at Chinatsa Secondary School in Macheke today.

The two pupils died from injuries sustained after being hit by the lightning bolt which also injured 30 other students.

It is reported that they were 60 pupils at the assembly during the incident.

According to a local resident, Mr Steven Musengeyi, the two pupils died on arrival at Wenimbe Clinic where they had been ferried for treatment after sustaining serious burns.

Some of the pupils in serious condition have been referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital.