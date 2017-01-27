Two school pupils died today after being struck by lightning while at an assembly at Chinatsa Secondary School in Macheke today.It is reported that they were 60 pupils at the assembly during the incident.According to a local resident, Mr Steven Musengeyi, the two pupils died on arrival at Wenimbe Clinic where they had been ferried for treatment after sustaining serious burns.Some of the pupils in serious condition have been referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital.