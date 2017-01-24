As of last Friday, Trump is now President of the USA, officially. It hasn't been an easy ride to get there, and things don't look like they'll calm down anytime soon. While every president is hated by some, Trump seems to be hated by many, and with a vehemence that is unprecedented in American politics. Some even go so far as to say it doesn't matter what he does, they will never support him and never change their opinion of him. It's "Never Trump", literally.
What lies behind this strange social phenomenon? And how many people actually dislike Trump? Are we dealing with a majority in this respect, or a well-publicized and vocal minority?
Tune is as we plumb the depths of the New Trumphobia!
Running Time: 01:56:52
Download: OGG, MP3
