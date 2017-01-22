© Jesse @sfjes
"Lightning never strikes twice," goes the old saying, but last night, lightning struck Sutro Towers at least four times.

Twitter user @sfjes caught the flashes of light on video, and the sight is electrifying, to say the least.

The Twitter user reports that he was standing only a few hundred feet from the tower, which stands between Twin Peaks and Mount Sutro. He reported witnessing seven to eight lightning bolts strike the famed San Francisco landmark.