Earth Changes
Series of eight earthquakes recorded in Colorado overnight
Kiowa County Press
Fri, 20 Jan 2017 14:17 UTC
The first occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m., and was in Pitkin County 17 miles south of Carbondale. It measured 2.8 on the Richter Scale and occurred about three miles beneath the surface.
A second quake, less than 10 miles away, occurred about 45 minutes later, also measured 2.8, at a similar depth. It was in Gunnison County ,17 miles west of Snowmass Village.
Fifteen minutes later, another quake, measuring 2.3 in nearly identical location to the second, struck the area.
Another quake, measuring 1.1, occurred about one mile southeast of the second and third earthquakes.
The fifth earthquake measured 1.6 on the Richter Scale, and was located about a mile north of the first earthquake of the evening.
Two minutes later, a sixth earthquake, measured at 1.7, occurred about one-half mile southwest of the first quake of the day.
Additional earthquakes were recorded in the early morning hours Friday. A magnitude 1.7 quake was recorded after 1:00 a.m., and a 1.7 quake occurred around 5:30 a.m. Both were located within a few miles of the second quake from Thursday night.
In late December, an earthquake occurred about 40 miles northwest of Thursday's activity. It measured 2.9 on the Richter Scale. It occurred just before 10:00 p.m. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded January 11 in the same area as Thursday's series.
No injuries or damage reports have been received.
Insecticides mimic melatonin, creating higher risk of diabetes
Quote of the Day
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
Recent Comments
..rubbish
@Carolina4...Wow you must be good looking...stop dressing sexy or wear a burka. Damn bro I don't even get attention from the old gays any more let...
I am thinking that this is a preventative strategy to keep the fight 'local' and prevent the organized military calling itself NATO or any other...
Yesterday there was volcanic activity both at Idaho and Wyoming.
oh geez, in colorado, the deer just walk up and ask to be invited in. it's like every citizen has twenty pet deer. besides, when i moved to the...
