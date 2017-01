© Jerome A Pollos



While Idaho residents are lamenting heavy snowpack and icy roads, wildlife in the state has been struggling in the backcountry.Idaho Fish and Game officials told the Post Register that the tough winter will likely mean higher mortality rates for elk and deer that are coping with heavily crusted snowpack.The Valley County Sheriff's Office is working to save the animals, KTVB-TV reported. Lt. Jason Speer said the horses are trapped in a bowl area about as large as a football field at an elevation of between 7,000 and 8,000 feet."For whatever reason they went up to the top of a mountain in the worst possible place," said Robert Bruno, president of Idaho Horse Rescue.The animals were spotted two weeks ago by local pilots. Rescue attempts thus far have been unsuccessful.Source: AP