Floods in Cagayan De Oro City, 16 to 17 January, 2017
Heavy rain was a result of the tail-end of a cold front and low pressure area has caused deadly floods have in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, Philippines. Over 13,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Philippines News Agency (PNA) reports that at least 4 people have died in the floods in Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental, one of the worst hit areas. Local media say that the death toll is higher, with flood related fatalities reported in other areas of the province.

The city council declared Cagayan de Oro under a state of calamity in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 January. Schools have been suspended in the area.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports that, as of late 17 January (local time) flooding had affected 15,283 people from 3,499 families in 78 barangays in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

DSWD reports that there are currently 13,559 people displaced and staying in 71 evacuation centres. As many as 4,672 people have been disaplced in Cagayan De Oro and 2,844 in Gingoog, also in Misamis Oriental, Northern Mindanao.



Around 30 houses have been damaged with 4 completely destroyed in Misamis Oriental, Northern Mindanao.

In Cagayan De Oro a "Code Red" warning was issued by authorities in the early hours of 17 Jan for residents living near Iponan River urging them to move to evacuation centres immediately.

Levels of Iponan River as measured from San Simon Bridge in Cagayan De Oro City jumped from over 3 metres in the space of a few hours. As of early 17 January levels stood at 5.79 metres.