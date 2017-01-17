Lightning has killed a 38 year-old woman and her three year-old son in Mulanje district.Wednesday started as a normal day for Edina Matola and her son Andiwelo Muliya. LightningAccording to Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, Matola with her son on the back left home and went to a maize mill."While on their way back, heavy rains accompanied by lightning started and just as the two were at their doorstep, lightning struck them," said Ngwira.The two were taken to Namulenga Health Centre where they were pronounced dead.They came from Kharumeya village, Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje district.Meanwhile, police is appealing to the general public to adhere to precaution measures given by the meteorological department.Further, the general public is advised to report such incidents to police regardless of the status.