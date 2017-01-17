© Scott Durston via Higgins Storm Chasing



Severe storms have swept across south-east Queensland, dumping more than 60mm of rain in some parts in just half an hour.There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Brisbane as the storm cell moves north, with video emerging of flash flooding in a south Brisbane car park.Carindale received more than 68mm of rain in just 30 minutes.Some 1400 residents across the state are without power, with Aspley the worst affected.Earlier, video surfaced of a landspout, similar to a tornado, landing near Caloundra racecourse, on the Sunshine Coast.A landspout is formed when clouds converge with wind, and are not associated with the mesocyclone of a thunderstorm."The clouds were rotating and then we could see it coming up from the ground and then it just joined together," witness Bronson Tilley told 9NEWS.The humidity in the Brisbane area reached 85 percent today with temperatures hitting 32C by 11am this morning.