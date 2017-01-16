© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With over 10 feet of snow falling in the last weeks in California and Colorado, ski resorts closed from too much snow, highways completely cut off and with one storm, California filled all of its reservoirs again. So much for the doom and gloom of the IPCC telling us the drought would intensify due to CO2 warming and Gore told us our children would never know what snow is again.


