Though Obama famously promised that "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor," many Americans saw their existing health plans vanish once the ACA mandate kicked in, or faced a sharp increase in both premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

The US House of Representatives has approved a budget measure that opens the door for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Getting rid of the healthcare mandate was one of President-elect Donald Trump's top campaign promises.The Republican majority advanced the repeal through Concurrent Resolution 3 , a reconciliation measure setting budget levels for fiscal years 2018 through 2026. These measures are immune to filibusters, and require only a regular majority to pass. The final vote was 227 in favor to 198 opposed, with only 9 Republicans breaking ranks.The bill has already moved through the Senate, which approved it on Thursday in a 51-48 vote. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) was the only Republican dissenting."My colleagues, this experiment has failed. This law is collapsing as we speak," House Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) said on Friday during the debate on the House floor. "This is a rescue mission," he added.Democrats have criticized the Republicans' push to repeal Obamacare, saying they have no plan to replace it, and will be effectively depriving millions of Americans of their health insurance.Ryan said that the Republicans will outline their replacement strategy at a congressional retreat in Philadelphia, a week after the January 20 inauguration.During a CNN-hosted town hall on Thursday, Ryan faced a tough audience - including a Republican who said he was only alive because of Obamacare, as he couldn't have otherwise afforded insurance after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 49."Because of the Affordable Care Act, I'm standing here today," said Jeff Jeans of Sedona, Arizona. "I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I'd be dead if it weren't for him."The ACA, which was signed into law in March of 2010, is considered the cornerstone of President Barack Obama's legacy. Under the law, insurance providers cannot deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.