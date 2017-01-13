© Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

An automated workforce will replace human labor someday, but not as soon as some frightening predictions suggest, according to a new study by the McKinsey Global Institute.The experts analyzed more than 2,000 work activities across 800 occupations, breaking down jobs into tasks.However, less than five percent of all occupations can be automated entirely, according to the analysts."About 60 percent of all occupations have at least 30 percent of constituent activities that could be automated," they say, stressing that more trades would change than be automated away.Calculations between automation and jobs vary widely. More than three years ago, researchers from Oxford University concluded that 47 percent of jobs in the US were at risk from automation.At the same time, a study presented last year by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated that across its 21 member-countries, an average nine percent of jobs could be automated.Technical, economic, and social factors will determine the pace and extent of automation, according to the paper.