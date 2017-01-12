Society's Child
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter converted to Islam, identified as Aashiq Hammad years before joining army
Judicial Watch
Tue, 10 Jan 2017 19:34 UTC
public records dug up by the investigative news site of an award-winning, California journalist. This is pertinent information that the Obama administration apparently wants to keep quiet, bringing up memories of the Benghazi cover up, in which the president and his cohorts knowingly lied to conceal that Islamic terrorists attacked the U.S. Special Mission in Libya.
Information is slowly trickling out that links the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooter to radical Islam while the official story from authorities is that the gunman is a mentally ill, Hispanic Army veteran named Esteban Santiago that became unhinged after a tour in Iraq. Only one mainstream media outlet mentions the possibility of Santiago's "jihadist identity," burying it in a piece about New York possibly being his initial target. A paragraph deep in the story mentions that investigators recovered Santiago's computer from a pawn shop and the FBI is examining it to determine whether he created a "jihadist identity for himself using the name Aashiq Hammad..." The rest of the traditional mainstream media coverage promotes the government rhetoric that omits any ties to terrorism even though early on a photo surfaced of Santiago making an ISIS salute while wearing a keffiyeh, a Palestinian Arab scarf.
The public records uncovered in the days after the massacre suggest Santiago (Hammad) is a radical Islamic terrorist that's seriously committed to Islam. Besides taking on a Muslim name, he recorded three Islamic religious songs, including the Muslim declaration faith ("there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger") known as the Shahada. He also posted a thread about downloading propaganda videos from Islamic terrorists on a weapons and explosives forum. The investigative news site that unearthed this disturbing information connected the dots between Santiago, who is of Puerto Rican descent, and Hammad, an identity he created in 2007.
This week a prominent Ft. Lauderdale businessman and longtime resident addressed a letter to the city's mayor and commissioners blasting county and federal officials for covering up that "Aashiq Hammad, not Esteban Santiago, attacked our city and county." The businessman, respected Ft. Lauderdale real estate entrepreneur Jim Morlock, specifically names Broward County's elected sheriff Scott Israel, Florida senator Bill Nelson, the first to identify Santiago as the shooter on national television, and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, ousted last summer as Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair over a scandalous plot to damage Bernie Sanders during the primary.
"Since when does a US Senator (Bill Nelson), not law enforcement, be the one to so quickly release this terrorist's Hispanic name but nothing about his more relevant Islamic background?" the letter asks. Obama must have told Sen. Nelson to keep this from looking like a Muslim Terrorist attack during the last 12 days of his watch. Bad for his legacy." Morlock goes on to state that it's "better to portray this atrocity as white Hispanic Alaskan mental Iraq war vet gun violence." The real estate entrepreneur proceeds to reveal that Santiago lives in walking distance to the only mosque in Alaska, was radicalized before he entered the military and was knowingly allowed to serve despite his Islamic sympathies thanks to "Obama's PC military."
The letter poses interesting questions, including why this Muslim terrorist chose Ft. Lauderdale out of all the nation's airports and who Santiago knows in Broward county, which has a large and growing Islamic community. In 2015 Judicial Watch obtained records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) that show an Al Qaeda terrorist who helped plan several U.S. attacks lived in Broward County and graduated from the local community college with a degree in computer engineering. His name is Adnan G. El Shukrijumah, but he also has a Hispanic identity, Javier Robles, and for years he appeared on the FBI's most wanted list. Back in 2012 Judicial Watch reported on a terrorist front group's demands that Broward County public schools close twice a year to celebrate Islamic holy days, illustrating the influence that Muslims have in the region.
Further reading: