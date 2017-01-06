© Jon Way / Reuters



Multiple fatalities confirmed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The shooter is in custody, police say."Multiple people" were dead, Broward County Sheriff's Office told the media. At least three deaths were confirmed to WTVJ by federal agents.By 1:32pm, emergency services were reporting a total of eleven victims, "4 red, 2 yellow, 5 black."A graphic video from the baggage claim shows blooded victims in baggage area.Airport confirmed the incident in Terminal 2, but didn't reveal its nature. People are being evacuated from the planes.