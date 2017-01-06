© Jon Way / Reuters
Ft. Lauderdale International Airport
Multiple fatalities confirmed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The shooter is in custody, police say.

"Multiple people" were dead, Broward County Sheriff's Office told the media. At least three deaths were confirmed to WTVJ by federal agents.

The shooter is reportedly in police custody.

Fire and rescue services scanner referred to "3 red, 5 black, 1 yellow," which is triage terminology for the critically injured, dead and injured but stable, respectively. RT is trying to confirm these reports.

By 1:32pm, emergency services were reporting a total of eleven victims, "4 red, 2 yellow, 5 black."

Broward County authorities said the shooting began outside the terminal, continued inside at the baggage claim. Photos from the scene show at least two victims outside the building.

A graphic video from the baggage claim shows blooded victims in baggage area.


Airport confirmed the incident in Terminal 2, but didn't reveal its nature. People are being evacuated from the planes.