Employees of Microsoft's Online Safety Department are turning to the court to get compensation from their employer over post-traumatic syndrome (PTSD) caused by viewing hundreds of thousands of pornographic images.There were times when the internet was a kind of unmoderated wild west, with freely available porn. Nowadays governments and companies fearful of punishing litigation seek to control online content, hiring people to check what is sent and posted. To achieve this aim, these employee watchdogs get to see a whole lot of porn.Not only the NSA and the FBI, but Microsoft as well is among those spying on you. At least two separate corporate departments — an Online Safety Team and a Digital Crimes Unit — browse through everything that users upload within the tech giant's suite of online tools, enjoying a 'god-like' status. If a corporate snooper finds illegal content, the user is quickly banned and the infringement is reported to law enforcement.All of this became widely known following the filing of a lawsuit, cited by the Daily Beast, by Henry Soto and Greg Blauert, two former Online Safety Team employees, who are demanding compensation for post-traumatic disorder that they experienced after years of viewing a wide variety of questionable content.While spying on people is controversial enough, it should be noted that according to the lawsuit, members of the Online Safety Team were transferred from other departments involuntarily.According to the lawsuit, bothTo get an impression of this work, one must imagine watching someone being tortured, raped or killed for eight hours a day, bathroom breaks and a light lunch included."[Soto] had trouble with sleep disturbance, nightmares... [he] suffered from an internal video screen in his head and could see disturbing images, he suffered from irritability, increased startle, anticipatory anxiety, and was easily distractible," the lawsuit reads.But Soto chose to stay, as he reportedly felt he was doing an important job by reporting abusers.When more employees complain about emotional burnout, Microsoft invited them to something called the "Wellness Program," in which a counselor diagnosed employees with "compassion fatigue," a condition commonly found among doctors and emergency workers, but not a recognized mental disorder. The lawsuit states that the counselor was not competent to recognize the severe symptoms experienced by the workers.The second plaintiff,However, he received an eyebrow-raising response from superiors, who suggested, as a part of above mentioned "Wellness Program," that Greg "leave work early."the lawsuit reads.Both employees tried to convince their superiors to provide the team with a comprehensive mental health program. According to the lawsuit, some of their recommendations were made as early as 2007, but have remained ignored up to the present day. Remarkably, Microsoft does offer a comprehensive mental health plan for Soto and Blaubert's counterparts at the Digital Crimes Unit. However, the tech giant repeatedly refused to include the second department in the program, the lawsuit says."The worker's condition is not an occupational disease," a letter from the company said.Soto sought to return to Microsoft to work at another department, but was reportedly assigned to a department located right next to Online Safety Team, where former colleagues continued to address him on disturbing content. Blaubert also sought to return to the company after his medical leave, but demanded continued PTSD treatment and purposely limited his computer usage, to which company did not agree.Eventually, both men left the company.