© Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (at column) and White House staffers listen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2016.
Outgoing White House staff and President Obama-appointees are struggling to find new work after Donald Trump and Republicans generally swept into office last November.

Thousands of Obama loyalists are struggling to find work in a city now dominated by the GOP, according to a report from Politico. "It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs," Mira Patel, a longtime Clinton aide told Politico.

Democratic operatives and Obama staffers no longer have the more than 4,000 presidential appointed jobs to transition to after President-elect Trump takes office.

Politico describes how a generation of young operatives from the Hillary Clinton campaign and failed down-ballot races are still managing their "shock and grief" from Clinton's loss.

"Clients are all pivoting, and they're all frankly trying to figure it out just like we all are right now," Julian Ha, a partner at the executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles, told Politico.

© Getty
“It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs,” said Mira Patel, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide
The report describes an anxious environment, where Clinton campaign staff struggle to talk about their work to potential employers. Some Clinton campaign staff are so rattled, that they have lost their bearings, according to Politico.

A Google executive organized an online resume bank for outgoing White House staff and campaign staffers from the Clinton, Obama and other Democratic campaigns in order to help them find work, according to the Wall Street Journal. Laslo Bock, Google's outgoing Chief of Human Resources is leading an effort to help Hillary For America staff and others find work after the devastating losses.

Soon after Clinton's loss, top level campaign staff worked to connect staffers to private companies interested in recruiting the campaign's robust tech team. Venture capital-funded firms and tech companies are taking an interest in recruiting some of the staff, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Obama is also helping his staff prepare for work after his term in office ends, reports Politico, making it a "top priority."