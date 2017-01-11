Fake cigarettes sold over counters in Scotland are being used to fuel organised crime across the globe, a former top detective has warned.Illicit cigarettes currently make up around 13 per cent of the market in the UK, HMRC figures show - a six-year high.Mr O'Reilly said the black market trade cost taxpayers billions in lost revenue, adding: "That shortfall has got to be made up somehow. And that costs every one of us."HMRC estimates the illicit tobacco trade costs the taxpayer £2.4 billion every year. But lost cash isn't the only drawback, according to Mr O'Reilly.He said: "You've then got the fact that there's organised crime involvement."It's over a million pounds in profit for every container they can get in. Tentacles of risks with some of these products not only in the ingredients, but also [because] they don't contain any fire retardant measures.""The fire brigade have put down hundreds of house fires to people smoking these illicit cigarettes because they don't go out like a normal cigarette must do now if it's left unattended."