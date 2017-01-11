Puppet Masters
Peskov: Russia has no compromising info on Trump or Clinton, report is 'total bluff'
RT
Wed, 11 Jan 2017 10:36 UTC
"The Kremlin has no compromising information on Trump. This report does not correspond to reality and is nothing but an absolute fiction," the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday.
"This is a total bluff, an absolute fabrication, complete nonsense," he said.
He reiterated that there is no compromising information on Hillary Clinton either, and that the Russian authorities do not accumulate this type of information.
"Of course not. The Kremlin does not collect compromising information. The Kremlin [and] the Russian president are engaged in building relationships with our foreign partners, firstly - in the interests of the Russian Federation, in the interests of the Russian people, secondly - in the interests of global peace, stability and security," Peskov said.
Quote of the Day
What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
I'm sure they're not.
All pigs are fags.
"We never really understood at that point what unfinished business meant" Junior was trying to make his dad proud .... the fact that their would...
The creation of IS / ISAL / ISIS ... remember how MSM what careful to use the correct brand name - has its obvious purposes but was it also done...
There are three 'distinct' animal types of human: Sheep. Dogs. Pigs. Find your grouping and stay within. Do not stray and do not mingle. If you...
