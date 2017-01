© Getty

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's offer to chair a commission to investigate vaccine safety, Kennedy told reporters Tuesday.Kennedy told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan about the forthcoming position after a meeting with the president-elect. "He asked me to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity ... I said I would," he said. "He added that Trump called him to request the meeting and that he wants to ensure that vaccines are "as safe as they possibly can be."Later that night, he also floated a connection between vaccines and autism, while calling the effects of vaccines a "holocaust." Scientists have repeatedly shot down any accusations about a link between vaccines and developmental disorders like autism, noting that there are various safeguards to ensure vaccines aren't dangerous.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes there is "no link" between autism and vaccines, and points to a number of studies that back up that assertion. Yet, the belief remains on the fringes of both the political left and right, boosted by some prominent celebrities.He went on to clarify his stance during a September 2015 GOP primary debate, where he said that he is "totally in favor of vaccines ... in smaller doses over a long period of time."