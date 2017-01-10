© Richard Schoenberg / Corbis via Getty Images

Linda Norgrove was captured by Taliban insurgents in eastern Afghanistan in September 2010 while she was working for the US contractor agency Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI).In November 2010, amid fears she was about to be moved to Pakistan by her captors, US special forces launched a rescue mission which resulted in her death by a grenade thrown by her would-be liberators.The operation was hastily authorized at the highest level of UK government at the time, Prime Minister David Cameron.The author of the investigation, journalist Matthew Cole, said "two of these sources told me that the British government informed SEAL Team 6 mission planners that Norgrove worked for the spy agency, and that they had been tracking her movements since the abduction.Cole claimed.The death was originally attributed to a Taliban suicide vest detonating but drone footage reviewed later by an officer showed one SEAL throw an object towards where Norgrove's body was later found."One of the two SEALs who knew about the grenade eventually told his team leader, who then failed to inform his commanders until he was confronted the next day," Cole said in his report.A joint UK-US investigation later led to three SEALs being kicked out of the unit although the Intercept reports that two were later reinstated.