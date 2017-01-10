© Daniel Kramer / Reuters



US oil major ExxonMobil led by the future secretary of state Rex Tillerson did business with sanctioned Iran as well as Syria and Sudan through a European subsidiary, USA Today reports, quoting Securities and Exchange Commission filings.Tillerson, who has was chosen by US President-elect Donald Trump for the post of secretary of state, was ExxonMobil's president and director at the time before becoming CEO in 2006."They (Infineum) have an independent management that operates the entity. And it's not a US entity," Jeffers added.Compared to ExxonMobil's annual revenue of $371 billion, "these transactions are not material by any reasonable measure," said Richard Gutman, ExxonMobil's assistant general counsel at the time.The US Congress closed the loophole allowing American companies to do business with Tehran through subsidiaries, but the Iran nuclear deal reopened it under certain conditions, said Mark Dubowitz from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank.