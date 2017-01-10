He went on to say that the idea that pushing back on the intelligence community's report isn't "unpatriotic." He said that it was once seen as a pretty normal thing to do.
He said this:
And this idea that we ought to be skeptical about the intelligence community is one that just a few years ago was extremely popular. In fact, I would call it conventional wisdom among Democrats and progressives and liberals who really learned the hard lesson, not just from Vietnam, but from Iraq. And now, you have a complete role reversal, where it's Republicans who are expressing skepticism of the CIA and Democrats who are saying, if you don't believe the CIA, it means you're disloyal and unpatriotic and you're siding with a dictator against your own country.
And I think it has to do with exactly what you just said, which is that we have this tendency to believe whatever we want to believe and adopt whatever principles are most convenient for it at the moment.
Comment: See also: Glenn Greenwald: Washington Post & CNN are producing Fake News on Russia and Putin