Earlier today, ISIS militants destroyed the Hayyan gas company in Homs province, cutting off heating supplies to millions of Syrians in the middle of winter.

This further worsens the situation in the capital, Damascus, where civilians have already been struggling without water for several weeks, after Islamist rebels polluted the water spring in Wadi Barada.

ISIS' media wing released footage of militants planting explosives at the Hayyan company, before detonating them in spectacular fashion.