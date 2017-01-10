© Stringer Pakistan / Reuters



Pakistan has successfully test-fired its first submarine-based nuclear-capable missile, the military's press department confirmed on Monday.read the statement on the ISPR's website. In military terms, a second-strike capability means the ability to respond to a nuclear attack in kind."Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step toward reinforcing policy of credible minimum deterrence."Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was among the officials who congratulated the military on the successful test-launch. In a statement released by the Press Information Department,which is likely a reference to India's nuclear arsenal. On December 26, India tested its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile, which has a payload capacity of over one ton and can carry a nuclear warhead at a distance of over 5,000 kilometers. The launch was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, are long-term rivals who have been at odds over a number of issues, including the disputed region of Kashmir. Since independence from British rule in 1947 the two countries have fought four wars, two of which have been over Kashmir. Skirmishes periodically erupt over the border, mostly recently in September 2016 when Indian armed forces conducted "surgical strikes" against alleged terrorists operating from Pakistani territory.