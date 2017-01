You really smart people have the most closed minds of anyone. This doctor is speaking his thoughts on the potential harm to babies, is it not worth an examination? I honestly do not have a dog in this fight but when otherwise reasonable people begin frothing about opinions over possible harmful effects of vaccines it makes me wonder what you have invested in the debate. This man is a doctor who truly cares and I must say that in my personal view he is a rarity. Vaccines are the reason so many of us have long hgealthy lives and I am not against their use but I am and have always been against overuse in humans and animals.

Of course, the outraged reactions were quick to arrive in the comments section. However, there were some reasonable-minded people as well.To have a Doctor for the Cleveland Clinic making these statements is a big deal. Being anti-vaccine rarely offers up any financial gains. As a medical professional, your life is easier being pro-vaccine. There just simply isn't any justification for Neides sentiments outside of his basic need to spread what he feels is the truth.