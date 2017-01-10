Writing a lengthy piece for Cleveland.com, Neides said it is impossible to call "vaccines preservative" free when they clearly have preservatives in them.
Of course, the outraged reactions were quick to arrive in the comments section. However, there were some reasonable-minded people as well.WHAT? How can you call it preservative-free, yet still put a preservative in it? And worse yet, formaldehyde is a known carcinogen. Yet, here we are, being lined up like cattle and injected with an unsafe product. Within 12 hours of receiving the vaccine, I was in bed feeling miserable and missed two days of work with a terrible cough and body aches.
My anger actually stems from a constant toxic burden that is contributing to the chronic disease epidemic. And yet the government continues to talk out of both sides of its mouth. We want our citizens to be healthy and take full advantage of the best healthcare system in the world (so we think), yet we don't treat our bodies with the love and attention they deserve.
Our air, water, and food supplies are completely compromised and so it is time for us to take matters into our own hands. This year, I am committing to providing you with the educational resources to make you the best YOU. It may get confusing and frustrating at times, but stressing out over this won't help. Take three deep belly breaths and let's get started.
We live in a toxic soup. There are over 80,000 chemicals used in various industries country-wide. There are over 2,000 new chemicals being introduced annually. We breathe in these chemicals through exhaust, eat them in our processed foods ( just look at the labels that have 20 or 30 ingredients and good luck pronouncing their names), textiles (clothing, bedding, furniture), and personal care products, including make-up, deodorant, shampoos, and soaps.
To have a Doctor for the Cleveland Clinic making these statements is a big deal. Being anti-vaccine rarely offers up any financial gains. As a medical professional, your life is easier being pro-vaccine. There just simply isn't any justification for Neides sentiments outside of his basic need to spread what he feels is the truth.You really smart people have the most closed minds of anyone. This doctor is speaking his thoughts on the potential harm to babies, is it not worth an examination? I honestly do not have a dog in this fight but when otherwise reasonable people begin frothing about opinions over possible harmful effects of vaccines it makes me wonder what you have invested in the debate. This man is a doctor who truly cares and I must say that in my personal view he is a rarity. Vaccines are the reason so many of us have long hgealthy lives and I am not against their use but I am and have always been against overuse in humans and animals.