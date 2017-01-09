They are known as one of the most dangerous sharks in the world - as footage of this terrifying bull shark attack seems to prove.Diver Kerry Daniel, 35, was spearfishing off the coast of north Queensland near the Great Barrier Reef when he recorded the moment the predator charged at him.Fortunately he was able to jam his spear gun into the shark's mouth, leaving the creature writhing around in pain while he escaped uninjured.But as the video shows, a moment more of hesitation and the roles could have easily been reversed.Daniel, who runs spearfishing channel Liquid Vision, told Daily Mail Australia that he was on a trip with friends when the incident took place.He said: 'We've done this trip once a year for the past six years.'We've had reef sharks come up to us before, they might take a fish off your line after you shoot it, but nothing like this.'He explained that he was fishing in a channel off the northern-most tip of Queensland when he swam away from the main group.It was then that he saw the shark swimming around 50m below him, and tried to steer clear of it.But he said the creature immediately turned to face him and started swimming toward him.He was expecting the predator to give him a bump, as sharks often do when unsure about prey, so kept the spear gun ready.Daniel, who also manages a pesticide business, said he does not know what became of the shark.