© Unknown



Mrs. Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea, received several ovations from the sold-out audience as she arrived, and then another round of applause when she was acknowledged by the cast after the show."There's a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today," the actress Patrice Covington, who gave the farewell speech on behalf of the cast after the show, said to the audience. "I'm not going to call all of them out — I know you already know them," she said, before pausing, looking in Mrs. Clinton's direction, and waving at her mischievously. At that, the audience erupted into a new, loud round of applause.