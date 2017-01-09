© AP Photo/ Step News Agency



Earlier in January, UN humanitarian coordinator Jan Egeland said that some 5.5 million people in Damascus had little to no access to water after supply from the Wadi Barada spring was disrupted, saying that this constituted a war crime.Assad told French journalists, as quoted by the RTL broadcaster.The president added that there have been daily breaches of the ceasefire, but these are mainly because the terrorists are occupying the main water supply to Damascus.Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.A nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions took effect at midnight on December 30. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal.