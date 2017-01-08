© Counter Extremism Project



Germany's domestic security chief warned Sunday that the country's radical Islamist scene isposing greater challenges to surveillance operations.In an interview with national news agency DPA, Hans-Georg Maassen also defended security officials under fire after it emerged that Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri had slipped through their net, saying they had done everything they could.Overall, the-- in Germany hassharply up from 3,800 people in 2011, said Maassen. "It's of great concern to us that this scene is not only growing, but it is also very diversified. There is not just one, two, three or four people who have a say," he warned. Rather, there are many people who dominate this Salafist scene. And all these people have to be watched." While in the past, there were a few people who wielded influence, today, there areformed by individuals. So you can no longer talk about a Salafist scene as a whole, but you have to deal withThat makes things more difficult for us, because we can no longer just watch a few people. We have tohe said.In a defence of security officials under pressure for failing to stop Amri, Maassen said that although officersthe Tunisian over a long period of time, they"I believe that the security forces, in particular the police, have done everything in their power to assess the danger posed by Amri. But it is also clear that we live under thehe said.Amri, 24, who was shot dead by Italian police days after ramming a truck into a crowded Christmas market, had been under surveillance since March. But German police dropped their watch in September thinking he was a small-time drug dealer. Public anger also mounted as the rejected asylum seeker and known radical Islamist should have been deported long ago.In the wake of the attack, Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that "the Amri case raises questions" and ordered a sweeping review of Germany's security apparatus.