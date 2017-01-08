According to the new decrees, 149 members of the navy, 164 from the air force, and 838 civil servants from the Ministry of Health have been dismissed from their jobs. Also, 1,699 employees have been dismissed in the Ministry of Justice, including eight members of the Council of State and one from the Supreme Electoral Council.



In addition, 2,687 police officers, including 53 high-ranked commissioners and 919 chief officers, have been removed from the Security General Directorate. Besides government institutions, 649 people have been dismissed from universities, and 83 associations shut down. To deal with the alleged overseas threat, four military attaches posted in Turkish diplomatic missions in the US, Russia, Italy, and the Netherlands have been fired.

After extending its state of emergency this week,The new rules also allow the government toThe new decrees, numbered 679, 680, and 681, published late Friday in the Official Gazette, appear to bewhich Ankara blames for the failed coup attempt on July 15.Under the new set of laws, Turkish citizens who reside abroad have 90 days to return to Turkey after receiving aFailure to return within that time frame could result in loss of citizenship.The new decrees also expand government powers to tighten control over the internet.The new laws also subjectThose who fail to pass the checks will not be able to work in private security firms. Those who do work in private security will not be allowed to carry weapons off duty.One of the bright sides of the new decrees is thatOn Tuesday, Turkey's parliament extended the state of emergency for another three months, effective from January 19. The nationwide state of emergency was first declared on July 20, following the failed coup on July 15, in which 248 people were killed and nearly 2,200 more were injured.Since the coup,from their jobs. More thanpending trial out of 100,000 who were under investigation.Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday that the state of emergency was extended to battle FETO, which the government accuses of orchestrating the coup. "The clearance of FETO elements from the state has not yet been completed.he said.