The US intelligence report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election is uncritically supported by the same media which was biased in favor of Hillary Clinton during the campaign, WikiLeaks associate Craig Murray told RT.The former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, and a self-proclaimed recipient of Podesta emails, which he said were received from a Democratic Party insider, called the report released on Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence 'hilarious' and 'devoid of evidence.'He added that the report failed to cite any factual evidence "because the assertions it is making are factually untrue."Murray believes that the report is full of "illogical assertions built on nothing."And as evidence, it gives the fact that after the election, Russia did not question the validity of the election process and that it in some way supposes that Putin ordered that the process be hacked. It is nonsense," Murray explained.He also lambasted the document for making RT the centerpiece of the alleged Russian effort to undermine American democracy.One example is that the report states that RT broadcast a program critical of fracking, and that it proves that RT was setting up to undermine the American economy," he said.He criticized Western mainstream media for accepting the report uncritically instead of independently confirming the statements contained in it, like proper journalists are supposed to do. He said this trend was "extremely worrying.""The trouble is the Western mainstream media have very few journalists anymore. They are just stenographers who type out the neocon narrative and don't question the official line.Almost certainly the MSM journalists, who are supporting the report, have only read some of it at the start and have not actually read through the thing.There was no doubt whatsoever where the bias laid. And now we see that the same mainstream media's... coming out to support this report and destabilize the incoming president," Murray concluded.