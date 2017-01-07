© WikiMedia

Donald Trump's latest tweet stating that Russia is not a threat is his way of sticking a middle finger at Barack Obama and the deep state.Donald Trump will cave under pressure from the deep state and renege on his pledge to cooperate with rather than threaten Russia...so said many pundits, but thus far they have been proved wrong time and again.Donald Trump just tweeted the following:This comes after statements where he implied the Democrats are exaggerating the implications of the DNC hacking to compensate for their own embarrassment at their electoral losses.The idea of a politician keeping a promise, especially when it goes against the wishes of the deep state, mainstream media establishment and many in both major American political parties, is exotic.By contrast, most Americans do not hate Russia nor do they see Russia as a threat.This is what Trump means when he refers to the anti-Russian nonsense as a distraction from real problems.Increasingly, because of the actual threat of radical Islamic terrorism, many in America are starting to question why the world's geopolitical superpowers shouldn't cooperate against this threat.The outgoing lame-duck administration have oddly done a great deal to improve relations between Russia and the US. By making Russia such a monumental issue, it has actually awoken many political pragmatists from their overly long hibernation.People can be on the Clinton/McCain axis of 'Russia is evil and war should be declared' or they can join the Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan and Donald Trump club which says, 'Russia is no enemy and could be a constructive ally'.So thanks President Obama and thanks Mrs. Clinton. In losing the argument to create further hostility you've actually forced Donald Trump's steady hand in the name of peace.