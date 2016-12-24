Puppet Masters
Former CIA spy has a surprising Christmas message for Trump
Fri, 23 Dec 2016
I am among the tens of millions who voted for you, and also among the twenty thousand or so that spent fifteen months obsessively devoted to getting you elected. I went to bed in tears on election night, only to be woken at midnight by my wife to watch the miracle unfold. I have never had an answer to over twenty-five attempts - including three personal visits to Paul Manafort's office in Alexandria - to tell you what I am going to post below. Perhaps someone will read this and in a second miracle, you will hear my voice. I am going to make seven points with seven paragraphs and seven graphics.
#1 You are not only an accidental president, you are a fringe president. 27% of the eligible voters elected you (1% more than elected Barack Obama). 26% of the eligible voters hate you with the passion common to the brain-washed or brain-dead, and 47% did not vote at all. My best-selling Kindle Short, Donald Trump, the Accidental President - Under Siege! (also available free online here) documents how you won against all odds (20-1 at best, 200-1 at worst) because Hillary Clinton was not able to use the same electronic voting fraud against you that she used to steal thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders. That was the big one; in combination with her calling us all "deplorables," her spaz attack in NYC, her doctor and nurse in constant attendance, and of course the emails leaked by insiders - not the Russians, John Brennan is a liar plain and simple - she lost more than you won. A miracle. Get a grip. You do not represent all of us, you represent 27% of us, and fixing that should be your first priority. Here is the political landscape - note that the Establishment - the two-party tyranny that opposed you to the bitter end - controls 30% of the vote. Your mission is to mobilize the 47% who did not vote in 2016, toward joining the Movement you lead in time to impact on 2018, while embracing the Sandernistas and the Libertarians and Tea Party Conservatives to the fullest extent.
The system is rigged twelve different ways. Challenge Senator Chuck Schumer on this, and if he fights you, bury him.
fake news press. In my view, this space could house the National Security Advisor and a Grand Strategy Cell that is directly supportive of your thinking about Whole of Government strategy and policy; a Trump Studio that broadcasts a mix of Trump appointees, subject matter experts, and regular Public Briefings that cannot be filtered or manipulated by the corrupt media and are vastly superior to the crap you are getting in the President's Daily Brief; a presidential polling unit under Kellyanne's direct control but leveraging the extraordinary methodologies of Andrew Garfield and Glevum Associates as well as others far superior to the mediocrities used by the media during the campaign; and an Open Source element that can give you 90% of what you need in the way of decision-support at very low cost - with the added advantage that being unclassified, this intelligence can be shared widely.
Fixing Intelligence II (Mike Flynn wrote Fixing Intelligence I). The FBI needs to be scrubbed, and then unleashed, with its budget tripled, toward the below priorities.
First, please join me in praising the Lord for our accidental president. Accidental and fringe he may be, but he was elected legitimately within a severely flawed system and his greatest attribute - one we should treasure - is that he is "unshackled." He was elected against the opposition of the two-party tyranny that fronts for Wall Street and the various complexes; he was elected without taking substantial funds from any major donors including Sheldon Adelson and the Koch Brothers; and he was elected without the aid of the wide variety of lobbying firms that spent over a billion dollars for what they thought was a "sure thing" - the election of the most flawed candidate ever to be put before the American public.
Second, please acknowledge that Bernie Sanders, not Hillary Clinton, is the rightful nominee and the spiritual leader of the Democratic Party. We now know - as incontrovertible fact - that Hillary Clinton stole thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders (Stanford University has documented this) and that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was a criminal conspiracy against Bernie Sanders throughout the primary campaign. We must, however, also acknowledge that Bernie Sanders was complicit - he knew he was being cheated and he ultimately went along, just as Al Gore rolled over and played dead when Warren Christopher delivered the bribe offer from Wall Street — $100 million to accept Jeb Bush's "reasonable dishonesty" in rigging the Florida general election.
Third, and this is really important, please consider the very real prospect of the Republican Party imploding between now and 2018 just as the Democratic Party has imploded. The next batch of leaked emails could be focused on Scott Walker, Reince Priebus, and the Republican National Committee (RNC). There are six accredited national political parties that have been blocked from ballot access, with the Libertarian being the largest followed by the Greens. Emerging parties such as Working Families are easily kept from growing, and Independents - solitary individuals by nature, have virtually no prospect of electoral relevance as the system is now structured - rigged twelve different ways. What this means is that the 47% who chose not to vote - and the 13% that wanted Bernie Sanders - as well as the roughly 13% like myself who are totally disgusted with the Republican Party and its lack of intelligence with integrity - could form a critical mass of 73%.
Fourth, we all now realize that Donald Trump is tone deaf. He simply does not hear all of us that are trying to help him. One story was headlined, "what to do when Donald does not love you back." Now, between today and Inauguration Day, is when we can all deluge @realDonaldTrump with a link to this post in The Mind Unleashed, urging Donald Trump to pay attention. Whatever flaws he may have, he is not Hillary Clinton, he is not substantially obligated to anyone (I am sure he has side deals with Goldman Sachs and Israel and a few others), and he has the power - he has the absolute power - to channel our energy into an Electoral Reform Act of 2017 - a Unity Act - that puts a swing vote in Congress, liberates all Members from corporate money, and makes possible evidence-based governance in the public interest.
I've done all one man can do. Now it is up to you, the 73%, to decide if you want your country back. The only thing standing in your way is your apathy.
Merry Christmas - and God Bless America.
Robert David STEELE Vivas
Note to the Trump Team: Stop sending me mail addressed to Robert Vivas. Vivas is a Latino matronymic, if you had any Latinos on staff you would know that. In fact, if you had any blacks on staff you would know that, they are more culturally clued in than all the pasty faced old white guys (and one gal) you have now. My legal name is Robert David Steele. I am a son of New York, born in Oceanside, Long Island on 16 July 1952, to a naturalized Colombian mother and a father who went from Brooklyn Polytechnic to a career with Esso (Exxon)."
Robert Steele is a former spy, co-creator of the Marine Corps Intelligence Center, and the most published intelligence reformer in the English language. In 2011, inspired by Occupy, he focused on electoral reform, briefing Occupy (the videowent viral after it made the front page of Reddit), and running for president under the Reform Party banner - his web site, We the People Reform Coalition, is still online. He has published eight books and many articles and chapters on intelligence reform and two books and many Kindle Shorts on electoral reform. He is the top Amazon reviewer for non-fiction, reading in 98 categories, with over 2,000 published reviews. He curates over 80 contributing editors at Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog; learn more about him at http://robertdavidsteele.com.
