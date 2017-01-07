© Deepak Sansta/HT



Winter's first heavy snowfall intensified the cold wave while it disrupted normal life in the state's capital Shimla and its surroundings .Strong western disturbances brought intermittent spell of snow in the capital town that affected the normal life . Shimla's highest point Jakhu recorded 15 centimetres of the snow .Many areas of the town including brockhurst, Jakhu, US Club and Khalini were affected ."Heavy motor vehicles were stranded at Fagu . Due to intermittent snowfall, vehicles are skidding at Kufri," said a police official.Severalup at various places of Shimla region. A HRTC official said majority of buses from Shimla region have not arrived at inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) following fresh snowfall.In Apple growing areas, snow started in early morning. Baghi, Ratnari, Sharontha, Kharapathar, Khadrala and other areas of high altitude of Kotkhai, Jubbal and Rohru experienced mild snowfall. First spell of snow has elated the Apple growers as well as hoteliers of the state. Due to long dry spell, growers were waiting for rains, snow to complete the required chilling hours for Apple trees.After reports of snowfall, more inquiries of hotel booking are pouring in. Due to weekend, hoteliers are expecting heavy tourist rush. Tour operator Gagan Singh said inquiries have been increased and tourists have been booking trips for Narkanda, Kufri and Manali.