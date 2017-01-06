© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Hacking "had absolutely no effect" on the outcome of the 2016 US presidential elections, President-elect Donald Trump has announced following a meeting with intelligence officials.Having described his meeting with top representatives of the US intelligence community as "constructive," Trump said on Friday that no cyber hacking from Russia, China or any other country had affected the vote."While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election," Trump said in his statement."There was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," he added.The Republican president-elect claimed that there had been "attempts to hack the Republican National Committee (RNC)." However, thanks to the Comittee's "strong hacking defenses," they all failed, he said.