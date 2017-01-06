© REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring politically appointed ambassadors installed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand said on Friday."I will be departing on January 20th," Ambassador Mark Gilbert said in a Twitter message to Reuters.The mandate was issued "without exceptions" through an order sent in a State Department cable on Dec. 23, Gilbert said.Officials from the State Department and Trump's transition team were was not immediately available for comment.The order threatens to leave the United States without Senate-confirmed envoys for months in critical nations like Germany, Canada and Britain, the New York Times reported.Trump has taken a strict stance against leaving any of Obama's political appointees in place as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20, aiming to break up many of his predecessor's signature foreign and domestic policy achievements, the newspaper said.