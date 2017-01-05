© Solent



"January is likely to be much colder than average for the time of the year."

Photographer Ian Scammell, 41, spotted them as he drove to a friend's house on New Year's Eve.About 30 of the early bloomers are clustered on a grassy bank by a road in Ramsgate, Kent., have been fooled into blooming a month early by this winter's unusually mild weather in the South.Ian, 41, of Whitstable, Kent, said: "I was amazed to see daffodils this early - I had to do a double take as it is very unusual to see them at this time of the year."I've never seen them in December. February is the earliest I've noticed them."However, the mild weather has come to an abrupt end with the beginning of the New Year.A Government Level 2 cold alert remains in place until tomorrow afternoon, warning of an increased risk to the elderly and vulnerable.The photographer snapped the surprising shot after spotting the flowers on New Year's EveThe Met Office last night issued a severe weather warning for ice in the North and Scotland with rain expected to freeze overnight.