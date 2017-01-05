Libya announced it is ready to accept any Russian initiative to resolve the conflict."The presidential council welcomes any Russian initiative for national reconciliation in Libya, as Russia has a balanced position and good relations with all parties", - reports RIA Novosti.He urged Moscow "to conduct its diplomacy" by persuading other parties to the conflict to accept a political agreement and to participate in the settlement process.He also noted that the commander of the army Khalifa Haftar, who has not yet accepted the new government of Libya, must also be included in political dialogue.Western media claimed that Moscow intends to take the side of Haftar in the Libyan conflict, however, Russia also maintains relations with the national unity government.