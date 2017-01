© BBC

A BBC show has sparked controversy online after mocking British women who have travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and marry its fighters.The Real Housewives of ISIS is a two-minute comedy skit produced as part of BBC 2's new 'Revolting' show, which marks the return of pranksters and comedians Jolyon Rubinstein and Heydon Prowse to British TV.The sketch was originally published online on Tuesday and quickly gathered millions of views. But many were unhappy with the way the sketch made light of the lives of women living under IS in Iraq and Syria Muslim comedy writer Faraz Ali told Al Jazeera : "For the few documented events where young girls, often under 18, have left the UK, there is no doubt this has been a result of dangerous grooming and misguidance."He later described the show as being in "poor taste."Others took to Twitter to share their objections. One user, Hashashin Tag, wrote: "'It's about ISIS wives, not all Muslim women.' Well that's great except we Muslim women already get called 'ISIS whores' by strangers thanks.""So the BBC has aired a 'comedy' sketch in a show titled 'Real Housewives of ISIS'. I need to make it clear that on no basis this even satire," tweeted another user, Selin Kara.Other users backed the skit. Political Scrapbook editor Sunny Hundal said: "My opinion: it's great!""I see the context as a sensitive but relevant subject that writers should be exploring. Above all else, I would hope impressionable minds who could potentially be brainwashed/groomed, can see this and understand the ridiculousness of the whole thing and NOT be brainwashed or groomed."