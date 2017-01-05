"Newspapers and television news programs are the biggest manufacturers of false news in the country, with the aim of ensuring those who have power keep it,"he said on his blog on Tuesday.
As Local.It reports, he called for "a popular jury to determine the veracity of the news published," and said in cases of fake news "the editor must, head bowed, make a public apology and publish the correct version at the start of the program or on the paper's front page".
...the politicians are now demanding stronger measures against bloggers...The media world was - of course - enraged...
[BUT], have never urged punishment for those who commit more serious crimes, lying in absolute bad faith, abusing the credibility of institutions. That lie can not be punished. It is not in the interest of mainstream politicians.
All major newspapers should be closed for manifest manipulation of reality, or obliged to go out with a sticker that certifies the lack of credibility.
The news director of the private TG La7 channel, Enrico Mentana, said he would sue the comedian, while journalists' union FNSI slammed the "lynching of all journalists".What Grillo is proposing "is called Fascism, and those who play it down are accomplices," PD senator Stefano Esposito said.
Marco Travaglio, editor of the far-left Il Fatto Quotidiano daily, agreed with Grillo but said the popular jury idea would never work.
"The biggest lies are those spread by the television and newspapers, but the solution he is proposing is naive," he said.